Crime-free capital: ICT police to launch performance monitoring system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Friday announced to introduce performance monitoring system to ensure effective policing in the Federal capital.

The announcement was made during a meeting held here to review the crime situation in the city. The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations), DG Safe City, AIG (Special Branch), all Senior Superintendents of Police, Zonal Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and officers from Model Sub-Division.

Presiding over the meeting, the IGP vowed to make Islamabad a crime-free city by evaluating the performance of all police officers and officials working at various police stations, circles and zones.

During the meeting, it was decided that the Station House Officers (SHOs) would be appointed at police stations after evaluating their performance regularly and stern action would be taken against those official who showed lethargy in carrying out their duties.

All SPs and SDPOs were directed to check and ensure completion of entries at all registers (register 1 to register 24) in police stations while the DIG was asked to conduct inspection of all police stations on weekly basis.

The zonal SPs and SDPOs were asked to improve the patrolling system in their respective areas.

mobile pickets should also be set up in various timings, the meeting participants told.

The performas were given to the SPs and SDPOs for checking performance regularly.

The IGP directed the officers to conduct monitoring of duties assigned to police officials and said the SPs would rush to the venue in case of any mishap or untoward incident in their respective areas.

Aamir Zulfiqar asked all the police officials to ensure effective crackdown against proclaimed offenders, courts absconders and professional alm-seekers. He said that the CTF Squads should be constituted for the same purpose which would provide intelligence based information in Saddar and City Zones.

The meeting was informed that special pickets were being set up in capital city, besides improving vigilance in the city. The crime rate had declined in 2019 and performance of the police was much better.

The IGP underlined the need for professional efficiency of police officials in order to protect the lives and properties of the citizens. He said a common man should be provided justice and all police officers should make special efforts to combat the crimes.

Aamir Zulfiqar also asked the police officers to speak with their subordinates appropriately.