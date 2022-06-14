UrduPoint.com

Crime Graph Going Down In South Punjab: Adl. IGP

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Crime graph going down in south Punjab: Adl. IGP

Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq said that he had observed marked reduction in theft and dacoity incidents in south Punjab following arrest of some 3600 alleged criminals having history of crimes in the Operation Al-Badar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq said that he had observed marked reduction in theft and dacoity incidents in south Punjab following arrest of some 3600 alleged criminals having history of crimes in the Operation Al-Badar.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, the Additional IGP said that the process of evaluation of police performance was in progress with a view to bring further improvement. He added that he had issued instructions to all the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to continue anti-crime operations in their respective areas more efficiently to control crimes and put the criminals behind bars so that citizens could live in peace.

He said that field assignments would be given to officers on the basis of their capabilities and performance. Those showing poor performance would face accountability, he warned.

He ordered to improve and intensify patrolling operations. Dr. Ehsan Sadiq also ordered police officers to come up with proposals to transform youngsters involved in crimes into useful citizens through a process of reform.

