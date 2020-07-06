Crime rate declines by 24 percent during current year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have claimed 24 percent reduction in crime rate during the first six months of the ongoing year as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to the police data, the overall heinous crime decreased, on average, by 24% during first six months. A major dip in the incidents of dacoity and robbery/street crime was witnessed which reduced by 52% and 30% respectively. Incidents of vehicle theft have declined by 6% whereas burglary has been reduced by 41%.

During this period, Islamabad Police also had a crackdown against drugs pushers and those possessing illegal weapons and witnessed an increase of 47% and 19% in the recovery of illegal weapons and narcotics respectively.

The Operations Division of Islamabad police showed considerable improvement in overall performance and ensured an effective crackdown against habitual offenders, criminal gangs and drug peddlers resulting in decrease of crime.

During this period, 10 gangs of hardened criminals were busted and 867 accused involved in various criminal activities including crime against property were arrested besides recovery of valuables from them. Eight blind murders were traced, 75 car lifters were arrested and vehicles/motorcycles to the tune of Rs. 110 million were recovered.

In drive against drug peddlers, 240 kilogram hashish, 47 kilogram heroin, four kilogram opium, 41 gram cocaine, 223 gram Ice drug and 10,000 bottles of liquor were recovered. Action against illicit arms resulted in recovery of five hand grenades, 31 Kalashnikovs, 20 rifles, 543 pistols, 38 daggers and 11000 bullets.

Police said that force also performed efficiently during COVID-19 phase and its personnel are performing their role by standing on front line.