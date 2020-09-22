Crime rate declines in City Zone of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The City Zone of Capital police on Tuesday claimed decline in crime rate since January 2020 mainly due to effective crackdown against the proclaimed offenders.

SP (City Zone) Omer Khan apprised Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar about declining trend of crime rate in the area.

It was told that 197 accused were held in various cases and valuables worth millions of rupees including vehicles, bikes, gold ornaments, mobile phones and weapons, ammunition as well as narcotics were recovered from the custody of proclaimed offenders.

A total of 386 absconders were held and produced before the court, the SP Omer Khan briefed.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar stressed to adopt zero tolerance policy against crime and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens through effective as well as vigilant policing.

He also focused on immediate registration as well as resolving public complaints and improve investigation techniques for immediate justice to people.

He asked to launch crackdown against absconders and complete investigation on cases related to human rights, rape or other heinous nature.

Islamabad police chief said that Capital police would be made role model for other provinces and its performance to be improved.

He said that anti-corruption unit has been established in Islamabad police and accountability process is underway in the force.

"We are public servants and our salaries are paid by the government through tax money. We should respect the people from whom taxes salaries are paid to us," the IGP said and urged for utmost efforts for providing relief to people.

He directed to behave politely with complainants visiting policing stations and warned strict action against policemen for neglecting decency during interaction with people.

From the level of Constable to DIG, every cop is respectful for me and they would be given more respect for their efforts towards effective policing, the IGP maintained.

He said those bringing bad name to the force would not be tolerated and strict disciplinary action will be taken against them.