Crime rate declines up to 20 percent in Islamabad during 2020; says DIG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has said that crime rate declined up to 20 percent in the Federal capital during the ongoing year as compared to the previous year and efforts are underway to ensure further protection to the lives and properties of citizens through effective policing measures.

In a video message, the DIG (Operations) said that all major cases of heinous nature were resolved during the ongoing year through use of modern technology and law and order was effectively maintained in the city. The recovery rate in various cases was also observed high during this year as compared to the corresponding period of previous year, he added.

Waqar Uddin Syed said that elaborate security arrangements were also made during visits or movements of VVIPs, foreign delegates or other important personalities in Islamabad during the year 2020. The security duties were effectively performed by personnel of Islamabad police during all these occasions, he maintained.

He said that all pickets have been removed from the city and checking is being maintained there through modern technology. Several other modern and new initiatives are being adopted by Islamabad police in its routine affairs which include the functioning of air patrolling units and introduction of street watchers system. He said that eight drones under Safe City Project are being used for crime prevention and intelligence purpose.

Air patrolling is conducted through these drones in various sectors and on-ground support is also maintained along with it. "In case of any incident, air control unit informs police and connected ground patrolling force reaches for immediate support and assistance," he maintained.

DIG (Operations) said that street watchers' system has been introduced in the city following which citizens inform police in case of observing any suspicious activity around them.

The local people through this system inform beat officers about any suspicious activity and the information is passed to relevant SHOs, DSPs and SHOs for prompt action, he maintained.

Moreover, DIG (Operations) said that police has involved community in policing affairs and Conciliatory Committees are effectively resolving the minor cases of civil nature.

He said that police is taking prompt action on citizens' complaints and police officials look into all the matters to immediately resolve them. Islamabad police, he said, is effectively using social media and approach citizens to resolve their complaints pointed out through this media tool.

DIG (Operations) said that Islamabad police would leave no stone unturned to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and to ensure friendly police ecology in the city.