Crime rate decreased in city: Additional IG

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General Police Karachi Javed Alam Odhu on Monday said kidnapping for ransom, target killing and other heinous crimes had decreased in the city, however, more steps were being taken to overcome the street crime.

Shaheen Force, formed recently, was doing very well on this account, he said, while speaking at luncheon with members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry. KATI Patron-in-Chief, S.M. Muneer, President Salman Aslam, KITE Limited's CEO, Zubair Chhaya, CPLC Chairman Zubair Habib, Senior Vice President Maheen Salman, Vice President Farrukh Qandhari, former presidents Zahid Saeed, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Danish Khan, Sheikh Umar Rehan, Johar Qandhari, Ehtshamuddin, Tariq Malik and Sheikh Manzar Alam were also present.

The senior police officers accompanying Additional IG were DIG East Muqadas Haider, SSP Korangi Faisal Bashir Memon, SSP Malir Syed Irfan Bahadur, SSP Traffic Korangi Saadat Ali Yasin, SSP East Abdul Rahim Shirazi and other senior officials and members were present.

Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odhu said that last year 5,500 criminals were arrested, while this year this number has exceeded to 6,600.

"It is hoped, the Safe City project would be launched in Karachi in 2 years, which would help in preventing crimes," he added.

He said that Karachi city was ranked 106th on the global list of 250 crime-affected cities last year, which had improved, and now the city ranks at 128th position year.

He said that after 2012 and 2013, it was the business community that raised its voice against kidnappings for ransom, target killings and extortions in the city, following which the law enforcement agencies ( Rangers and Police) took action and restored the peace of the city.

He agreed to KATI's concerns on the jurisdiction of police stations in the city and assured that the limitations and jurisdiction of police stations would be decided in consultation with KATI leadership.

He said that steps are being taken to get new vehicles, and soon new mobile vehicles will be provided to police stations.

Javed Alam Odhu said that in the fifth generation warfare, a negative propaganda was used to affect institutions, reputation and economy of a country.