Crime Rate Decreased To 23 Pc During January

Crime rate decreased to 23 pc during January

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The crime figures of robberies, murders, dacoity and thefts has decreased by 23 percent during the month of January till 20th due to stern policing and search and combing operations across Punjab.

The Punjab police arrested 61,218 dacoits, thieves, bandits, drug dealers, miscreants and anti-social elements involved in various crimes across the province during this period.

According to the police, Pukaar 15 Safe City record revealed that during the month of January, there has been a significant decrease in the calls of serious crimes including robbery, dacoity and murder throughout the province.

During the month January till 20th, a total of 9768 proclaimed offenders had been arrested in the ongoing crackdown against hardened criminals across the province.

Likewise, 61218 dangerous criminals involved in various categories of crimes including robbery, theft, dacoity, drug trafficking , aerial firing and hooliganism had been arrested in all districts.

During the crackdown against organized gangs, 720 accused of 255 gangs were arrested across the province. Through their investigation, 3177 cases were traced and a total of 14,283,881 rupees of stolen property was recovered.

A 30 percent reduction in the calls of motorcycle and car theft incidents and a 19 percent reduction in theft incidents was recorded.

On the direction of IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, the crackdown against the display of weapons and aerial firing continued across the province and a 24 percent reduction in the incidents of aerial firing was recorded across the province.

Similarly, the rate of submitting challans to courts has increased by 23 percent due to effective follow-up of investigation of robbery, dacoity, murder, and theft cases.

IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered the RPOs and DPOs to continue the crackdown more strictly to further reduce the crime rate and said that the raids should be carried out in the dens of habitual and professional criminals involved in organized crime in all districts.

The IG Punjab directed that dangerous groups and criminal gangs should be arrested and put behind the bars.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan emphasized that a zero tolerance policy should be continued against the accused involved in drugs, illegal weapons, street crime and heinous crimes.

He said that the supervisory officers in all the districts should personally monitor the crackdown and the performance report should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly.

