Crime Rate Decreases In Sargodha: DPO

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi has said that the crime rate has decreased significantly during the last seven months due to a better strategy and policing.

Attending a media conference, he said there has been a significant decrease in serious crimes. "There has been an 87% decrease in the crime of rape with a minor;a 58% decrease in the crime of rape overall; a 50% decrease in the crime of sexual assault; a 56% cut in the crime of robbery; a 52% decrease in the crime of car theft and 50% in the crime of motorcycle stealing," he added.

Similarly, there has been a 27% decrease in the crime of robbery and 27% in murder; a 24% decrease in motorcycle theft and 18% reduction in general theft; 12% decrease in attempted murder; 10% in burglary, which are a clear proof of the excellent performance of the Sargodha police against criminal elements, he added.

He said that stolen goods worth more than Rs10 million had been recovered and handed over to their owners

