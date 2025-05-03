ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad Police Operations Muhammad Jawad Tariq credited effective digitalization, advanced monitoring, and enhanced patrol operations for the city's 20% crime rate reduction in 2025 and confidently expects Islamabad to become one of the safest cities as the trend continues.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad highlighted the success of digitalization and patrol operations, stating that the 20% decline in crime rate reflects improved policing.

The DIG attributed the significant drop in crime incidents to effective strategies and enhanced law enforcement measures, expressing confidence that the trend would continue, making Islamabad one of the safest cities.

According to the World Safety Index 2025 published by Numbeo, Islamabad has achieved a notable ranking among the top 100 safest cities globally, outpacing prominent capitals such as London, New York, and Paris, he added.

Jawad Tariq further explained that Islamabad elaborated on the city's comprehensive safety measures, highlighting the deployment of petroleum plans tailored for different areas.

Additionally, Dolphin squads and city watchers have been stationed in markets to maintain vigilance. Trail petroleum teams have also been assigned to monitor and protect hawkers, ensuring their safety, he added.

The DIG also emphasized the role of digitalization in enhancing city safety, introducing virtual patrol officers to monitor the city's security landscape.

Advanced crime prediction models have been developed to anticipate and prevent gang-related crimes, contributing significantly to Islamabad's safe city initiatives. These multifaceted strategies have collectively contributed to the city's improved safety record, the DIG noted.

DIG Islamabad also commended the government's proactive steps in supporting law enforcement initiatives, acknowledging the crucial role of collaborative efforts in enhancing public safety and reducing crime rates in the city.