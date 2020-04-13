Crime rate goes down by 39pc in Punjab: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shaoib Dastgir said on Monday that crime rate had decreased by 39 per cent in the province during the lockdown in the wake of cronovirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shaoib Dastgir said on Monday that crime rate had decreased by 39 per cent in the province during the lockdown in the wake of cronovirus pandemic.

According to a spokesperson for the IGP Punjab, the main reason for the decrease in crime incidents was the presence of the police on roads almost 24 hours and restrictions on free movement of people due to the lockdown.

He said due to strict vigilance by the police criminals did not dare continue their criminal activities including dacoities, robberies and thefts, etc.

Providing details, he said that that imposition of the lockdown, the police had established 1,516 pickets where 113,101 vehicles and 263,214 motorcycles had been checked from March 16 to April 13, 2020.

At these police pickets, 570,979 people were checked and 351,161 of them were let go after issuance of a warning to them. Also, security bonds were taken from 24,364 persons and 13,498 cases were registered under Section 144. As many as 24,412 people were arrested over serious violations of the lockdown orders while 13,886 were released on bail.

As many as 324 cases were registered over hoarding and legal action was taken against 395 accused persons. Out of them, 305 were arrested, while 124 were released on bail.

The police teams alrease created awareness about coronovirus among 145,846 citizens and provided assistance to 104,628 people in this regard.