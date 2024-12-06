Crime rate in district Central declines compared to last year: SSP

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui of District Central Police reported a decline in crime rates in the district this year, highlighting efforts to curb street crimes.

According to a report released on Friday, 262 suspects involved in street crimes have been arrested so far in 2024.

The report detailed a significant reduction in casualties during robberies.

In 2023, 23 citizens lost their lives while resisting robberies, compared to 11 in 2024. Similarly, 104 citizens were injured in 2023, while the number dropped to 49 in 2024.

District Central Police, in collaboration with West District Police, intensified their crackdown on criminals, resulting in 48 habitual offenders being killed and 338 suspects arrested in 372 police encounters. The report emphasized the ongoing efforts to combat street crime, with 262 arrests made during raids this year.