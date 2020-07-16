UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crime Rate In Islamabad Decreased By 29 Percent: National Assembly Told

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:46 PM

Crime rate in Islamabad decreased by 29 percent: National Assembly told

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Thursday informed the National Assembly that overall crime rate in the federal capital had decreased by 29 percent due to measures taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Thursday informed the National Assembly that overall crime rate in the Federal capital had decreased by 29 percent due to measures taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

Responding to questions during question hour, he said, that as per a survey, Pakistan's capital Islamabad had been declared one of the safest places to live.

He said that almost all the no go areas had been ended in the federal capital. The secretary said that 80 percent check posts in the city had been removed due to improved law and order situation.

Shaukat Ali said that 1200 vacant posts in police department had also been filled by the government on merit. "The numerical strength of police has been improved by appointing people on vacant posts on merit, " he explained.

He added that police reforms had also been introduced to improve the efficiency of police in the federal capital. He said that separate police stations had also been established for women.

He informed the lawmakers that out of 2000 cameras installed in the city under safe city project by the previous government, 1700 cameras were out of order. He said that present government rectified faults in the 1700 cameras and also replaced faulty cable at various places.

He said that a contract had been signed to monitor functionality of the cameras, adding a report about working of cameras was submitted to high-ups on daily basis.

Responding to another question, he said, four cameras had been installed on the uniforms of the police deployed at check points, three in Red Zone and one at Zero Point to watch activities of police and public.

These video cameras had been installed initially on experimental basis, he said adding if fruitful results would be achieved, then the coverage will be expanded subject to availability of financial resources and fulfillment of all codal formalities. These cameras will be connected to Safe City Project in future, the secretary further said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Police Law And Order Red Zone Women All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

After Successful Implementation in Lahore, Online ..

6 minutes ago

Bakarmandi app launched in Punjab for Online buyin ..

8 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif criticizes PTI govt over damage to ..

19 minutes ago

Virus vaccine hopes raised by fresh trials

3 minutes ago

PCJCCI Suggests Digital Market for buying and sell ..

3 minutes ago

11th tranche of PPes dispatched to Balochistan: ND ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.