Crime rate in Islamabad decreased by 29 percent: National Assembly told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Thursday informed the National Assembly that overall crime rate in the Federal capital had decreased by 29 percent due to measures taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

Responding to questions during question hour, he said, that as per a survey, Pakistan's capital Islamabad had been declared one of the safest places to live.

He said that almost all the no go areas had been ended in the federal capital. The secretary said that 80 percent check posts in the city had been removed due to improved law and order situation.

Shaukat Ali said that 1200 vacant posts in police department had also been filled by the government on merit. "The numerical strength of police has been improved by appointing people on vacant posts on merit, " he explained.

He added that police reforms had also been introduced to improve the efficiency of police in the federal capital. He said that separate police stations had also been established for women.

He informed the lawmakers that out of 2000 cameras installed in the city under safe city project by the previous government, 1700 cameras were out of order. He said that present government rectified faults in the 1700 cameras and also replaced faulty cable at various places.

He said that a contract had been signed to monitor functionality of the cameras, adding a report about working of cameras was submitted to high-ups on daily basis.

Responding to another question, he said, four cameras had been installed on the uniforms of the police deployed at check points, three in Red Zone and one at Zero Point to watch activities of police and public.

These video cameras had been installed initially on experimental basis, he said adding if fruitful results would be achieved, then the coverage will be expanded subject to availability of financial resources and fulfillment of all codal formalities. These cameras will be connected to Safe City Project in future, the secretary further said.