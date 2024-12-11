Crime Rate Witnesses 18 % Decrease In Federal Capital During 2024: Senate Told
Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 07:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Minister for Law and Justices Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday informed the Senate that crime rate in the Federal capital witnessed 18 per cent decrease in year 2024 as compared to last year 2023.
Replying to a calling attention notice raised by Zeeshan Khanzada about the increasing number of incidents of robberies and theft in the Islamabad, the minister said that some 3,960 cases of robberies, theft and snatching were reported during last year 2023 but its numbers have reduced to 3,242 incidents in 2024.
However, he said that despite 18 per cent decrease, the statistics were not encouraging. It has multiple reasons including major duty of maintenance of law and order, he added.
He said that Parliament was an appropriate forum to discuss various issues and make the government accountable.
The minister said that he would bring a detailed package to bring improvement in laws pertaining to robberies, theft and snatching etc.
Irfanul Haq Saddiqui who was presiding over the session also expressed concerns over the figures and asked the law minister to convey the concern of the Senators to the interior ministry.
Earlier raising the calling attention notice, Zeeshan Khanzada said that despite presence of 12,000 personnel of Islamabad police, incidents of robberies and dacoities witnessed gradual increase.
