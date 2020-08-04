UrduPoint.com
Crime Rate Witnesses Sharp Increase During COVID-19 Period: Jail Study

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

Crime rate witnesses sharp increase during COVID-19 period: Jail study

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Fortunately, the COVID-19 cases are continuously witnessing a sharp decline in the twin cities like other parts of the country, but, the crime rate has been greater than before pandemic in Rawapindi district and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) areas.

According to a report prepared by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons, Rawalpindi Region, Malik Muhammad Shaukat Feroze and a team of Psychologists deputed at Central Jail Rawalpindi, homicidal and violent crimes increased by 286 percent during Feb 2020 to June 2020 compared to the same period of last year.

The report reveals that the crimes for economic gains including theft, dacoity, robbery, street crimes and drug peddling also noticed an upward trend by 367 % during the same period.

The study revealed an alarming increase in the cybercrime cases, reported during COVID-19 pandemic period as the cybercrime cases also noticed an upward trend by 749 %. Similarly, the crimes against women were increased by 710%.

The report disclosed that the increase in overall crime may be attributed to psychological factors such as frustration, stress and anxiety due to COVID-19 while socioeconomic factors including poverty, unemployment, loss of business and lockdown might also be contributing to the significant increase in the crimes.

An alarming increase in the cybercrime may be related to an increased internet usage, noticed during the lockdown period in the country, the report said.

The findings of the report have suggested that COVID-19 had a significant impact on the crime rate and therefore, it was recommended that appropriate governance measures besides solid steps should be taken to counter the spike in crime rate and to maintain law and order particularly in Rawalpindi district and Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the study was conducted only in Adiala, Central Jail Rawalpindi and the samples were obtained from the jail.

