Crime Ratio Decreased In South Punjab: Addl IGP Zafar

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab, Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan informed that crime ratio has been decreased in the area after establishment of South Punjab police office.

According to a press release issues here on Monday, the additional IGP said that public issues were being resolved at their doorsteps in South Punjab due to efforts of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that the crime ratio has been decreased in South Punjab as compare to the crime data of last year.

He said that 69 blind murder case were reported in South Punjab last year while 61 cases were reported in current year. Honor killing decreased to 41 from 49, dacoity-cum-murder cases minimized to 25 as compare to the 28 in last year, three cases of kidnapping for ransom were reported in the ongoing year while seven in the last, dacoity cases reported 70 in 2021 while 84 in 2020, 18 gang rape cases in 2021 against 20 in 2020 and extortion cases decreased to 35 from 54.

He further mentioned that due to comprehensive crackdown against criminals, the criminal gangs minimized to 246 from 309. The police have registered 698 cases of kite flying, 155 of aerial firing, 7956 of drug peddling, 1011 of gambling while 5539 cases reported under arms ordinance.

The Additional IGP South Punjab added that eradication of notorious Laadi gang was an achievement of the South Punjab police. He said that police successfully maintained peace during Muharram-Ul-Haram. He said that early justice to masses was top priority adding that all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He maintained that honest and educated officers were being deployed at police stations to make performance of police exemplary.

