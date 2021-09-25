Crime ratio decreased in South Punjab: Addl IGP

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan claimed that crime ratio has been decreased due to comprehensive crackdown against criminals across the South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan claimed that crime ratio has been decreased due to comprehensive crackdown against criminals across the South Punjab.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, additional IGP said that protection of lives and properties of the masses was top priority of the department. He said that the South Punjab police was taking all measures to control crime.

He said that a crackdown has been launched in the region to curb crime, he added.

He maintained that during the ongoing crackdown against proclaimed offenders (POs), the police have apprehended 1058 POs including 77 of category and 981 of category B in a week.

The police have also arrested 570 court absconders during the crackdown, he added.

The additional IGP has directed officers concerned to speed up action against criminals under the mission to make area crime free.