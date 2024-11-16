Open Menu

Crime Ratio Starts Decreasing In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Crime ratio starts decreasing in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The crime ratio has started decreasing in Faisalabad due to prudent policies, adopted by the district police on the special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that the CPO had directed the all station house officers to ensure thorough patrolling in their respective jurisdiction which resulted out reduction in crime ratio.

Giving some details with comparison, he said that the police had received 96 calls on Rescue 15 on November 15, 2023 but 83 calls were recorded on November 15, 2024.

Similarly, total 1600 calls were received on Rescue 15 during first half of November 2023 whereas 1400 calls were recorded during first fortnight of November 2024.

During first week of current month, 260 calls of robbery and 190 calls of motorcycle theft were recorded whereas this number has reduced during second week of November this with 200 robbery calls and 100 motorcycle theft calls, he added.

