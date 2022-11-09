UrduPoint.com

Crime Review Meeting Held

Published November 09, 2022

Crime review meeting held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :A meeting was held on Wednesday at the police lines headquarters in chair of SSP Investigation Captain (retd) Aamir Khan Niazi to review crime situation.

The officers, readers, Dolphin Force and Front Desk Staff participated in the meeting.

Addressing the occasion, SSP Investigation SSP Investigation Captain (Rtd) Aamir Khan Niazi said that to make the system more efficient by enhancing patrolling, all measures should be taken to prevent crimes, crackdown should be continued against organized and active gangs, adding that operation against court absconders and proclaimed offenders should be expedited.

He said that challans of under-investigation cases should be compiled in time.

He directed the editors and front desk staff to keep the manual and computerized records complete.

The problems of the citizens visiting to the police stations should be solved on a priority basis.

The provision of service delivery is the first priority, negligence will not be tolerated in any case.

Meeting was also informed about the performance of police teams to prevent motorcycle theft cases.

SSP Investigation also awarded certificates of appreciation to the officers who showed good performance.

