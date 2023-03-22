UrduPoint.com

Crime Review Meeting Held

Published March 22, 2023

Crime review meeting held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police SP Rawal Town Faisal Saleem held a crime review meeting at his office here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Station House Officer SHOs and other concerned officials participated in the meeting.

SP Rawal reviewed the performance of all police stations individually and gave instructions to prevent crime.

While giving instructions to the SHOs, he said that the challans of the cases under investigation should be prepared in a timely manner.

Strict actions against the criminal and active gangs should be accelerated by ensuring an effective patrolling system, and a thorough crackdown against the criminals and their facilitators.

He pointed out that the arrest of the accused involved in heinous crimes should be ensured, the problems of the citizens who come to the police station should be treated with courtesy and their problems should be solved immediately.

He made it clear that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of police and all resources are being utilized in this regard, he added.

