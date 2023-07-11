Open Menu

Crime Review Meeting Held

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 08:03 PM

A meeting was held on Tuesday at the Police Lines Headquarters in the chair of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani to review the crime situation

According to police spokesman, SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan, ASP Saddar Circle Zainab Ayub, DSPs and CIA staff attended the meeting.

CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani gave important instructions for the crackdown against active gangs and the prevention of crimes. The arrest of hardcore, wanted criminals involved in heinous crimes should be ensured at any cost.

An effective strategy should be made against organized and dynamic gangs operating in the city, he said accomplices and facilitators of the gangs should be held.

He directed to ensure the arrest of the accused involved in motorcycle theft cases and street crime.

