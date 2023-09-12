Crime review meeting held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani chaired a meeting on Tuesday to prevent crime. A meeting was held at Police Lines Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani chaired a meeting on Tuesday to prevent crime. A meeting was held at Police Lines Headquarters.

According to a police spokesman, SSPs, divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, and other concerned officers participated in the meeting. The CPO, Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, reviewed the performance of all the police stations individually and gave instructions to the officers.

The performance of each police station was also specially evaluated in the crackdown against drugs. The action against narcotics is satisfactory, but there is still a lot to be done, he added.

In the last few weeks, the crime rate has decreased due to the efficient use of force.

he said, adding that good feedback has been received from the citizens on the crackdown on drugs. "We are determined to eradicate the drug scourge in Rawalpindi".

Whereas 345 accused, including notorious drug dealers, were arrested during the two-week war on drugs. More than 280 kg of hashish and more than 1000 liters of liquor were recovered from their possession. The CPO announced a certificate of appreciation and award to SHO Saddar Bairooni for his good performance against drug dealers.

He directed us to improve the cleanliness of police stations and their surroundings further. The CPO said that all available resources would be utilized to eliminate the crime.