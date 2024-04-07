Crime review meeting held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) A meeting was held in chair of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani at the Police Lines Headquarters on Sunday to review crime.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officers including SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Divisional SPs, DSP Admin, SDPOs, and other officers, including SHOs.

During the meeting, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani personally reviewed the performance of each officer and issued clear instructions aimed at preventing crime.

He emphasized the importance of senior officers, especially SDPOs, ensuring that their subordinates are not involved in any criminal activities, stressing that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

In addition to focusing on investigation, narcotics, and street crime, CPO Hamdani urged the officers to pay attention to administrative matters and keep a close watch on their respective teams. He commended the progress made in robbery-murder cases but urged further efforts to improve performance in this area. He also emphasized the timely execution of legal procedures and the arrest of suspects in murder cases.

Addressing the issue of organized crime, CPO Hamdani called for intensified actions against dynamic gangs and stressed the collaboration between the Organized Crime Cell and local police to curb motorcycle and vehicle theft.

He highlighted the importance of controlling street crime and snatching incidents, urging the arrest of notorious criminals and previous offenders.

Furthermore, CPO Hamdani emphasized the need for a coordinated crackdown on kite-selling and kite-flying activities, especially ahed of Eid. He called for special operations targeting drug dealers and hotspots, particularly those supplying drugs to educational institutions. He stressed that the success of the crackdown on drugs hinges on securing convictions.

CPO Hamdani urged investigating officers to utilize all available resources to ensure convictions in drug cases and accelerate the crackdown against drug dealers to rid society of this menace. Additionally, he emphasized the need for stringent security measures to prevent aerial firing, hooliganism, and one-wheeling during the Eid celebrations.

In conclusion, CPO Hamdani called for effective traffic management measures at key points in Murree to improve traffic flow, ensuring the safety and convenience of residents and visitors alike.