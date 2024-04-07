Open Menu

Crime Review Meeting Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Crime review meeting held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) A meeting was held in chair of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani at the Police Lines Headquarters on Sunday to review crime.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officers including SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Divisional SPs, DSP Admin, SDPOs, and other officers, including SHOs.

During the meeting, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani personally reviewed the performance of each officer and issued clear instructions aimed at preventing crime.

He emphasized the importance of senior officers, especially SDPOs, ensuring that their subordinates are not involved in any criminal activities, stressing that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

In addition to focusing on investigation, narcotics, and street crime, CPO Hamdani urged the officers to pay attention to administrative matters and keep a close watch on their respective teams. He commended the progress made in robbery-murder cases but urged further efforts to improve performance in this area. He also emphasized the timely execution of legal procedures and the arrest of suspects in murder cases.

Addressing the issue of organized crime, CPO Hamdani called for intensified actions against dynamic gangs and stressed the collaboration between the Organized Crime Cell and local police to curb motorcycle and vehicle theft.

He highlighted the importance of controlling street crime and snatching incidents, urging the arrest of notorious criminals and previous offenders.

Furthermore, CPO Hamdani emphasized the need for a coordinated crackdown on kite-selling and kite-flying activities, especially ahed of Eid. He called for special operations targeting drug dealers and hotspots, particularly those supplying drugs to educational institutions. He stressed that the success of the crackdown on drugs hinges on securing convictions.

CPO Hamdani urged investigating officers to utilize all available resources to ensure convictions in drug cases and accelerate the crackdown against drug dealers to rid society of this menace. Additionally, he emphasized the need for stringent security measures to prevent aerial firing, hooliganism, and one-wheeling during the Eid celebrations.

In conclusion, CPO Hamdani called for effective traffic management measures at key points in Murree to improve traffic flow, ensuring the safety and convenience of residents and visitors alike.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Police Drugs Murree Vehicle Traffic Progress Criminals Sunday All

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

4 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

13 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

22 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

22 hours ago
Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

23 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

23 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

23 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

23 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

24 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan