Crime Review Meeting Held
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 08:18 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A crime review meeting was held in chair of Superintendent of Police (SP) Pothohar Nasir Nawaz here on Monday.
According to police spokesman, the police officials from Cantt, Civil Lines circles present on the occasion.
It was discussed in a meeting to combat crime and to review ongoing cases while devising strategies to apprehend suspects swiftly.
Emphasizing the timely preparation of legal documents, SP Nasir Nawaz underscored the importance of arresting individuals involved in ongoing investigations.
He further stressed accelerating efforts against vehicle and motorcycle thefts, intensifying operations against drug traffickers, and ensuring the safety and security of citizens' lives and property.
Nasir Nawaz reiterated that providing a courteous and efficient service to citizens visiting police stations must be top priority.
He said that all available resources will be utilized to maintain law and order and uphold peace in the region.
