Open Menu

Crime Review Meeting Held

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Crime review meeting held

A crime review meeting was held in chair of Superintendent of Police (SP) Pothohar Nasir Nawaz here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A crime review meeting was held in chair of Superintendent of Police (SP) Pothohar Nasir Nawaz here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, the police officials from Cantt, Civil Lines circles present on the occasion.

It was discussed in a meeting to combat crime and to review ongoing cases while devising strategies to apprehend suspects swiftly.

Emphasizing the timely preparation of legal documents, SP Nasir Nawaz underscored the importance of arresting individuals involved in ongoing investigations.

He further stressed accelerating efforts against vehicle and motorcycle thefts, intensifying operations against drug traffickers, and ensuring the safety and security of citizens' lives and property.

Nasir Nawaz reiterated that providing a courteous and efficient service to citizens visiting police stations must be top priority.

He said that all available resources will be utilized to maintain law and order and uphold peace in the region.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Vehicle Nasir All From Top

Recent Stories

CM reviews school reorganization program

CM reviews school reorganization program

5 minutes ago
 Finance Bill 2024: Senate proposes 128 recommendat ..

Finance Bill 2024: Senate proposes 128 recommendations to National Assembly

6 minutes ago
 Heat wave returns

Heat wave returns

6 minutes ago
 PCB chairman stresses strengthening domestic crick ..

PCB chairman stresses strengthening domestic cricket

33 seconds ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia opt to bowl firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia opt to bowl first against India

40 minutes ago
 Administration discusses arrangements amid forecas ..

Administration discusses arrangements amid forecast of heavy monsoon rains

13 minutes ago
FCCI demands maximum incentives for exporters

FCCI demands maximum incentives for exporters

13 minutes ago
 Every trade, sector and sub-sector given due repre ..

Every trade, sector and sub-sector given due representation in policy making: FC ..

13 minutes ago
 Elon Musk confirms third child with Shivon Zilis, ..

Elon Musk confirms third child with Shivon Zilis, refutes ‘secret' birth claim ..

53 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara meets Senior Management Course particip ..

DIG Hazara meets Senior Management Course participants of National Institute of ..

57 seconds ago
 Senator Bilal condoles Kasi demise

Senator Bilal condoles Kasi demise

59 seconds ago
 Europe stocks rise with French vote on horizon

Europe stocks rise with French vote on horizon

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan