Crime Review Meeting Held

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed the authorities concerned to enhance the security of the Airport, Railway stations, Churches and Important buildings to avoid untoward incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Capt Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed the authorities concerned to enhance the security of the Airport, Railway stations, Churches and Important buildings to avoid untoward incident.

He gave these directions while addressing a crime review meeting held at Police Line here on Wednesday.

CPO directed to intensify search operations to fight the anti social elements to maintain peace and also ordered the Station House Officer (SHO)s to arrest all the proclaimed and court absconders.

He said that it is the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

Rana made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The strict security must be ensured outside banks to avoid robbery and theft cases, he added.

