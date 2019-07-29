UrduPoint.com
Crime Review Meeting Held

Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:59 PM

A crime review meeting held in the chair of Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) captain Arif Nawaz Khan here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A crime review meeting held in the chair of Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) captain Arif Nawaz Khan here on Monday.

Among others, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Ihsan Tufail, City Police Officer (CPO) Capt Muhammad Faisal Rana, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SSPs, SPs, SDPOs and other concerned were present in the meeting.

According to police spokesman, the top provincial boss said that the prime responsibility of police was to protect lives and properties of public.

He made it clear that Police would become people-friendly and fulfill its obligation of providing security to the people.

The IGP also ordered the police officers to enhance patrolling in their areas concerned to avoid the increasing incidents of street crime, vehicle snatching and house robberies and ensure effective patrolling in their beats.

Earlier, RPO Muhammad Ihsan Tufail briefed the Chief about the security measures taken for Eid ul Azha.

On his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of police presented him guard of honor.

