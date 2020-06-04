UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crime Review Meeting Held

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:15 AM

Crime review meeting held

A crime review meeting was held in the chair of City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas here on Wednesday which was attended by SSP Operations Tariq Walayat, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Divisional SPs Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar and Zia Uddin, SDPOs and SHOs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :A crime review meeting was held in the chair of City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas here on Wednesday which was attended by SSP Operations Tariq Walayat, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Divisional SPs Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar and Zia Uddin, SDPOs and SHOs.

During the meeting, the city police chief awarded prizes and certificates to those police officers whose performance was extraordinary in eliminating crime.

CPO awarded honorary shields to SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar for showing best performance.

The police chief also given shields to Imran Khan (ASP New Town Circle) and SDPO Gujar Khan Zulfiqar Ali.

Similarly, ASP Cannt Circle Kamran Hameed was also awarded.

SHOs Inspector Mian Imran Abbas (PS Gujar Khan), Inspector Mirza Javed Iqbal of PS New Town and SI PS Westridge Waqas Safeer were also awarded shields and certificates over best performance.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Police Circle Gujar Khan Best

Recent Stories

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

21 minutes ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

2 hours ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

2 hours ago

Shehbaz Sharif grieved over death of PMLN MPA

5 minutes ago

Police arrested a man for making frequent hoax cal ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.