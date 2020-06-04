Crime review meeting held

A crime review meeting was held in the chair of City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas here on Wednesday which was attended by SSP Operations Tariq Walayat, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Divisional SPs Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar and Zia Uddin, SDPOs and SHOs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :A crime review meeting was held in the chair of City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas here on Wednesday which was attended by SSP Operations Tariq Walayat, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Divisional SPs Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar and Zia Uddin, SDPOs and SHOs.

During the meeting, the city police chief awarded prizes and certificates to those police officers whose performance was extraordinary in eliminating crime.

CPO awarded honorary shields to SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar for showing best performance.

The police chief also given shields to Imran Khan (ASP New Town Circle) and SDPO Gujar Khan Zulfiqar Ali.

Similarly, ASP Cannt Circle Kamran Hameed was also awarded.

SHOs Inspector Mian Imran Abbas (PS Gujar Khan), Inspector Mirza Javed Iqbal of PS New Town and SI PS Westridge Waqas Safeer were also awarded shields and certificates over best performance.