Crime review meetings held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A crime review meeting was held in chair of Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar at the police stations of Gujjar Khan, Jatli, and Mandra, informed police spokesman.

The meeting was attended by SDPO Gujjar Khan, SHOs, and investigation officers.

During the meetings, the progress of various cases was reviewed, and the officers were given clear instructions to arrest the accused involved in pending investigations.

SP Khokhar stressed the importance of issuing challans on time and speeding up the investigation process further.

He highlighted the need for an improved patrolling system to tackle the rising issue of motorcycle thefts.

The protection of citizens and addressing their concerns were outlined as top priorities, he maintained.

Khokhar urged the police officers to treat citizens with respect. He made it clear that all available resources would be utilized to provide better services to the people.

