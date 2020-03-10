Crime to be curbed with contribution of public: DIG Kalat

Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Kalat Range Agha Muhammad Yousaf on Tuesday said Law and order situation had been improved in Kalat and Khuzdar due to sacrifices of precious lives of security forces and public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Kalat Range Agha Muhammad Yousaf on Tuesday said Law and order situation had been improved in Kalat and Khuzdar due to sacrifices of precious lives of security forces and public.

He said crime activities would be controlled through cooperation of public and people should maintain their contribution with security forces in order to eliminate menace of narcotics and corruption in the areas, saying that drug dealers were enemies of human.

DIG expressed these views while addressing at organizing an open court which was set up on special directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) in Khuzdar.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Balochistan Agha Shakeel Ahmed Durrani, member of National Assembly (MPA) Mir Muhammad Akbar Mangal, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Dr, Tufail Ahmed Baloch, SSP Khuzdar Gull Syed Khan Afridi and a large number of people attended the open court.

DIG said measures were also being taken to eliminate cause of corruption from police department and other sectors in order to develop the country and province, saying that police personnel and other employees should perform their duties honestly because honestly was best policy.

He also paid rich tribute of security forces including police and said relative of police martyrs was part of Police Department and it was our responsibility to address problems of their families and also thanked MPA, political leaders and people for attending the open court.

"Establishment of open court is aimed to enhance association of public with police department in order to curb crime activities, corruption, narcotics business events and ensuring arresting of proclaimed offenders from the areas for interest of peace and new generation", he said.

Participants also informed the DIG about their issues with written and verbally and DIG also instructed concerned officials to resolve problems of public under legal process on immediately basis in order to facilitate them in this regard.

DIG Agha Muhammad Yousaf directed the owners of snookers and videos games shopkeepers that they would not allow students and small children in their shops during school times and also warned that action would be taken against them according to receiving complaints of public in this regard.

DIG also gave various answers of public regarding police performances which were raised by people during open court.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Balochistan Agha Shakeel Ahmed Durrani and member of National Assembly (MPA) Mir Muhammad Akbar Mangal also spoke at the open court and highlighted efforts of security forces including police and Levies Force for curbing terrorism activities and restoring peace in the areas.

They also paid rich tribute of martyrs of security forces and assured the DIG that they would cooperate with security forces for elimination of crime activities from the area.