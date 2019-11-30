Crimes against orphan girls at Darul Aman: CJP appealed for Justice

(@fidahassanain)

Former actress and PML-N leader Kanwal Nauman urges CJP for justice for Lahore Darul Aman Superintendent Afshan Latif and orphan girls.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2019) After allegations of forced marriages of orphan girls and their supplies to influential people went viral on social media, former actress and PML-N leader Kanwal Nauman appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of what is going on there Lahore’s Darul Aman here on Saturday.

Through her twitter account, Kanwal Nauman wrote: “Respected Chief Justice need justice for Kashana Superintendent and orphans,”.

Police sources said that Darul Aman Lahore which is known as Kashana Lahore has been taken into custody. Kanwal Latif, the superintendent of Darul Aman Lahore, revealed about her arrest through a video message that went viral on social media. The orphan girls around Superintendent Afshan Latif were crying at the time of her arrest.

According to the sources, the management of the Darul Aman was allegedly involved in committing crimes against the orphan girls and women at shelter home near City Bus Terminal and they were also being forced for forced-marriages.

Some others alleged that the girls were being supplied to influential people. The police, after taking superintendent into custody, started investigation into the matter.

However, the superintendent rejected the allegations and repeatedly sent requests and messagets to the high-ups for action but she said that nobody bothered to take notice of the issue.

In another video that also went viral on social media, Lahore Darul Aman’ s superintendent was looking much terrified. She said: “Nobody from the government came to look into matter despite repeated requests and messages. Police broke down the lock of the entry gate and there is still lock on the inside gate. There are rumors about my arrest. Once again these people are making victory, abolishing the evidence. Please spread my message to maximum extent as there is possibility that I won’t be able to give any message in future. I don’t know what will happen, where they will take me and what they will do,”.