UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crimes Against Orphan Girls At Darul Aman: CJP Appealed For Justice

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 12:34 PM

Crimes against orphan girls at Darul Aman: CJP appealed for Justice

Former actress and PML-N leader Kanwal Nauman urges CJP for justice for Lahore Darul Aman Superintendent Afshan Latif and orphan girls.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2019) After allegations of forced marriages of orphan girls and their supplies to influential people went viral on social media, former actress and PML-N leader Kanwal Nauman appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of what is going on there Lahore’s Darul Aman here on Saturday.

Through her twitter account, Kanwal Nauman wrote: “Respected Chief Justice need justice for Kashana Superintendent and orphans,”.

Police sources said that Darul Aman Lahore which is known as Kashana Lahore has been taken into custody. Kanwal Latif, the superintendent of Darul Aman Lahore, revealed about her arrest through a video message that went viral on social media. The orphan girls around Superintendent Afshan Latif were crying at the time of her arrest.

According to the sources, the management of the Darul Aman was allegedly involved in committing crimes against the orphan girls and women at shelter home near City Bus Terminal and they were also being forced for forced-marriages.

Some others alleged that the girls were being supplied to influential people. The police, after taking superintendent into custody, started investigation into the matter.

However, the superintendent rejected the allegations and repeatedly sent requests and messagets to the high-ups for action but she said that nobody bothered to take notice of the issue.

In another video that also went viral on social media, Lahore Darul Aman’ s superintendent was looking much terrified. She said: “Nobody from the government came to look into matter despite repeated requests and messages. Police broke down the lock of the entry gate and there is still lock on the inside gate. There are rumors about my arrest. Once again these people are making victory, abolishing the evidence. Please spread my message to maximum extent as there is possibility that I won’t be able to give any message in future. I don’t know what will happen, where they will take me and what they will do,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Twitter Women From Government

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests

22 minutes ago

PM Khan to arrive in Lahore for day-long visit tod ..

27 minutes ago

Tokyo's main Olympic stadium ready to fight heat

51 minutes ago

PM Khan to arrive in Lahore for day-long visit tod ..

58 minutes ago

Local Press: A wholehearted salute to UAE’s hero ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 November 2019

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.