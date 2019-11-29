Crimes against women in Punjab: 387 women raped, 149 murdered in 2019

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2019) As many as 387 women were subjected to rape and 149 women were killed in the name of honor during the first ten months of ongoing year 2019, police data revealed here on Friday.

According to the police record, violence against women sharply increased during the ongoing year and police badly failed to stop honor killings in various parts of Punjab. Over 15 cases of acid throwing took place across Punjab during the last five years.

The record showed that 2998 cases of rape and murder of women were lodged with different police stations in Punjab –with slight decrease in 2018 when 2937 cases of rape and murder of women were registered with various police stations in Punjab in 2018.

Police record said that 2281 cases of rape and murder of women were registered in 2014, 2618 cases were registered in 2015 and 2746 were recorded in 2016—indicating sharp increase in crimes against women in Punjab.

Surprisingly, over 36 cases of acid throwing were recorded during the ongoing year of 2019—which were just 17 cases in five years from 2014 to 2019. A local tv also claimed that violence and crimes against women sharply increased across Punjab during the last five years.