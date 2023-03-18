Crimes preventive operation continues in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Peshawar under its newly adopted effective strategy for prevention of crimes have continued operation against vehicles with tinted-glasses, unregistered motorcycles and pillion riding on Saturday.

Under the strategy and directives of the SSP (Operations), Haroon Rasheed, the practice of snap checking is also continued in case of pinpointing of any hotspot while strict surveillance of the movement of people is also going at all exits and entries to the city under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs).

For the prevention of crimes and especially street crimes, local police, Ababeel Squads and Station House Officers (SHOs) are also performing duties at various checkpoints.

A security alert has also been declared across the district and coordination with other security units tightened. Similarly, snap checking in interior city and suburban localities has been beefed up through police patrolling.

SSP (Operations) Peshawar, Haroon Rasheed has said that the protection of lives and properties of the people is their top priority and urged the people to extend full cooperation to police personnel deployed at checkpoints.