UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crimes Review Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:51 PM

Crimes review meeting held

Regional Police Officer (RPO0 Imran Ahmar here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review crimes, a police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO0 Imran Ahmar here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review crimes, a police spokesman said.

The meeting was attended by City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis, SSP Operations, SSP Investigations, SPRIB, SP Legal and DSP Investigations.

The meeting discussed measures taken by the police to prevent vehicle and motorcycle theft. It was informed that 54% of vehicles and motorcycles theft cases were traced.

Emphasizing on further improvement, the RPO appreciated the performance of Rawalpindi Police in tracing 100% kidnapping for ransom cases.

He stressed on the need to make the liaison with the Anti-Narcotics Force more effective, adding "We have to work with the Anti-Narcotics Force to make Rawalpindi a drug free district."Courses are being designed to further improve the capacity of investigating officers. Investigating officers would also be given IT related courses so that information could be disseminated, he added.

Earlier, the RPO also reviewed the practical demonstrations of anti-rights force exercises at the police line headquarters during the visit.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Visit Vehicles Vehicle Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

VW misses EU emissions target despite e-cars boost ..

2 minutes ago

Pak Army's Bilal leads opening day of 'Tour the Th ..

2 minutes ago

Governor Sindh, CEO ABTACH discuss promotion of di ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to US Antonov Says Still No Con ..

2 minutes ago

GB will get soon 4G services

2 minutes ago

COAS lauds ISI's tireless efforts; satisfied over ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.