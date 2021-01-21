Crimes review meeting held

Regional Police Officer (RPO0 Imran Ahmar here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review crimes, a police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO0 Imran Ahmar here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review crimes, a police spokesman said.

The meeting was attended by City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younis, SSP Operations, SSP Investigations, SPRIB, SP Legal and DSP Investigations.

The meeting discussed measures taken by the police to prevent vehicle and motorcycle theft. It was informed that 54% of vehicles and motorcycles theft cases were traced.

Emphasizing on further improvement, the RPO appreciated the performance of Rawalpindi Police in tracing 100% kidnapping for ransom cases.

He stressed on the need to make the liaison with the Anti-Narcotics Force more effective, adding "We have to work with the Anti-Narcotics Force to make Rawalpindi a drug free district."Courses are being designed to further improve the capacity of investigating officers. Investigating officers would also be given IT related courses so that information could be disseminated, he added.

Earlier, the RPO also reviewed the practical demonstrations of anti-rights force exercises at the police line headquarters during the visit.