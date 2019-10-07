UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Criminal Activities Increased At Alarming Rate In Federal Capital

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 08:13 PM

Criminal activities increased at alarming rate in Federal capital

The criminal activities have increased at alarming rate in Federal capital during the past several months

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) The criminal activities have increased at alarming rate in Federal capital during the past several months.The inner sources have revealed that crime rate increased in city three hundred percent owing to the unprofessional attitude of police officials.

They stated that both IG and Federal Minister for interior are not paying any heed towards the alarming problems.Most the recruitments of SHOs level had been done after taking heavy bribery as federal capital seen a spike in the crime rate.

The incumbent government, during its twelve months, has seen an astounding increase of 300 per cent in crimes including murders and attempt to murders, kidnapping, robberies and thefts.

Sources stated that police performance is very poor during the current tenure of Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah.

They revealed that Interior Minister Ijaz Shah had earlier directed secretary establishment division that those police personnel who have completed their job time period should be changed from Federal capital.

However, IG Islamabad deliberately stopped all such postings.Again minister directed the concerned department to immediately transfers the officers, however it order hadn't obeyed. Now the land grabbers were again fully active in different areas of federal capital. Number of incidents of car and motorbike theft, home burglaries and snatching at gunpoint took place in the current year.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Poor Interior Minister Car Job Criminals All From Government IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges g ..

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed adds new members to Abu Dhabi Ex ..

16 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects counsel for Rao Anwar's appe ..

3 minutes ago

US Appeals Court Grants Trump Temporary Stay on Ta ..

3 minutes ago

US Court Dismisses Trump Bid to Block Subpoena Req ..

3 minutes ago

Future star Haider Ali aims to maintain upward mov ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.