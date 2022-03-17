Criminal and crime database to be developed for effective policing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The officials from police as well as other law enforcement agencies Thursday discussed the challenges of modern day policing and decided to develop a criminal and crime database which would be shared with the police and sister organizations for effective execution of law.

The decision to this effect was made during the 1st National Police Conference 2022 held here under the auspices of National Police Bureau.

The conference was divided into two sessions and the 16th National Police Management Board meeting was conducted during the first session.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed presided over the session and commended efforts of the police.

All heads of provincial police organizations, IGP ICT, AJ&K, NC NACTA, Commandant NPA, FC, MD National Police Foundation, IGP Railways, IGP NH&MP, Secretary Narcotics Control, DG FIA, DG National Police Bureau attended the meeting.

DG National Police Bureau (NPB) Wajid Zia conducted the meeting while the Chairman NADRA, Tariq Malik, joined the session as a special guest to attend the board's meeting and offered technical support to resolve the IT related issues being faced by police in the country.

During the session, national level police related policies and various challenges of modern day policing along with their solutions were discussed.

It was also jointly decided that a criminal and crime database to share criminal data among all police and sister organizations would be developed.

The second session of the conference was open to the public during which a Draft Action Plan regarding implementation of Recommendations of Police Reforms Committee was presented by the Director NPB, Saqib Sultan.

The session was chaired by the Minister for Law & Justice Dr.

Farogh Naseem who applauded the efforts the police and emphasized the need for reducing policing burden and improving investigation.

The discussion on the implementation plan of PRC Report was moderated by DIG (Operations) Punjab, Kamran Adil and various recommendations were put forth by both the audience and respected panel pertaining to the model police law, Investigation, accountability, ADR, urban policing and legislative reforms alongside gender inclusion in all reform efforts and establishment of a Women Police Network.

Members of Police Reforms Committee, Parliamentarians, Media Persons, serving and retired IGPs, senior police officers, academia, prisons, prosecution, members of home departments, judiciary, media, and civil society attended the session.

Former IGP and Member Police Reforms Committee, Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Suddle emphasized on the gap between the different police laws in different provinces and proposed the enactment of a uniform model police law or the entire country.

He said that after the judgement of the supreme court it had been decided that police was a concurrent subject therefor the federation should consider legislation on a Federal police law.

The participants also observed the need for improving police-public relations.

This session was also attended by all Heads of Police, Chairman NA standing committee on Law & Justice, Riaz Fatyana, Senator Talha Mehmood, MNA Shandana Gulzar, MNA Naseefa Khattak, former IGP Afzal Ali Shigri, Former IGP Fayyaz Khan, Former IGP Iftikhar Rasheed, DG Legal Aid Authority Dr. Raheem Awan,. Shafique Ch. Executive Director PCHR, Dr. Adnan Rafique, Country Director, Police Awaam Saath Saath program.