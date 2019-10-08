UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Criminal Appeals Of SC Peshawar Registry Ended; Chief Justice Of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:37 PM

Criminal appeals of SC Peshawar Registry ended; Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Tuesday expressed gratitude over end of criminal appeals in SC Peshawar Registry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Tuesday expressed gratitude over end of criminal appeals in SC Peshawar Registry.

The Chief Justice made these remarks while heading a three-member bench while hearing a case through video-link from SC Peshawar Registry regarding illegal appointments of Faizan Khan and Behzad Hussain in Hazar Khawani Primary school.

The Chief Justice remarked that by the grace of Allah Almighty all the criminal appeals of Peshawar Registry ended today.

He said that these sought of appeals already ended in Karachi and Quetta while all this happened due to the kindness of God and cooperation of the people.

He said that Lahore is the next target for ending the criminal appeals and expressed commitment that the criminal appeals of Lahore will also turn zero marks in seven to ten days.

During the course of proceedings, the court disposed of the matter while giving observations and remarked that appointments should be made in accordance with the law.

The bench remarked that all appointments must have a clear merit standard and appointments should be made after verification of the identity card and domicile.

The court observed that PHC ordered the recruitment of Faizan Khan and Behzad Hussain.

The Chief Justice asked how can the Peshawar High Court violate the law?The law states that both the Identity Card and the Domicile must be verified before appointments, he added.

The Chief Justice questioned how can the Peshawar High Court allow appointments by relying solely on the domicile. There is no valid way to verify a domicile by simply sitting in the DC office, he added.

He remarked that the inquiry committee's report came against the appointment.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Peshawar Peshawar High Court Quetta Criminals God All From Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

UAE continues supporting education sector in Yemen

24 minutes ago

OIC Congratulates Tunisia on Successful Parliament ..

37 minutes ago

PCG foils narcotics, betel-nut smuggling bid in Wi ..

1 minute ago

HEC invites proposals under Pak-Turk Mobility Gran ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Pano Aaqil annou ..

1 minute ago

Country to have `Bio Science Park' in Jehlum: Fawa ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.