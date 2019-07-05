Criminal arrested after 11 years in Multan

Police arrested a criminal after 11 years who was wanted in various henious crimes here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) -:Police arrested a criminal after 11 years who was wanted in various henious crimes here on Friday.

Police sources said, CIA police detained the accused Mujahid (45) s/o Ramzan after 11 years.

Earlier,he managed to escape from the country.

Police said he was booked in six heinous cases with various police stations in the district including Qadirpur Ran, Basti Malood and Muzaffarbad police stations.

Further investigation was under way.