Criminal Arrested After Exchange Of Fire
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The City Police of Rawalpindi arrested a criminal in injured condition after exchange of fire during snap checking near Nullah Lai late Tuesday night.
A stolen motorcycle, 1500 grams of hashish and a pistol were recovered from the accused Muhammad Rafiq while his accomplice escaped, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
The two accused, who were riding on the motorcycle, were signalled by the police team but they started firing to run away. In the retaliatory fire by the police, Muhammad Rafiq was injured while his accomplice succeeded to run away.
Upon receipt of the information about the incident, senior police officers reached the spot.
Accused Muhammad Rafiq had been involved in several motorcycle theft and other cases, the spokesman said. The motorcycle recovered from him was stolen last month, he added.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the City Police for arresting the accused with a stolen motorcycle and drugs.
