Open Menu

Criminal Arrested After Exchange Of Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Criminal arrested after exchange of fire

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The City Police of Rawalpindi arrested a criminal in injured condition after exchange of fire during snap checking near Nullah Lai late Tuesday night.

A stolen motorcycle, 1500 grams of hashish and a pistol were recovered from the accused Muhammad Rafiq while his accomplice escaped, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The two accused, who were riding on the motorcycle, were signalled by the police team but they started firing to run away. In the retaliatory fire by the police, Muhammad Rafiq was injured while his accomplice succeeded to run away.

Upon receipt of the information about the incident, senior police officers reached the spot.

Accused Muhammad Rafiq had been involved in several motorcycle theft and other cases, the spokesman said. The motorcycle recovered from him was stolen last month, he added.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the City Police for arresting the accused with a stolen motorcycle and drugs.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Drugs Lai Rawalpindi Criminals From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

16 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

16 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

16 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

16 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

16 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

16 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

16 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

16 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

17 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan