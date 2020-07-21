UrduPoint.com
Criminal Arrested, Arms Recovered

District police during a crackdown on Monday arrested one criminal and six suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :District police during a crackdown on Monday arrested one criminal and six suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

On the direction of District Police Officer Muhammad Arif Khan, under the supervision of Headquarters Circle Iqbal Baloch, SHO Mureed Akber Police Station Faheem Mumtaz arrested criminal Muhammad Zaman son Muhammad Ramzan resident of Dabak village and six others suspects.

The police recovered two Kalashnikoves, four rifles, one pistol and 25 rounds.

DPO said that action would be continued against those who violate the rules, regulations and law.

