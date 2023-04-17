Criminal arrested from Japan through interpol

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :A fugitive accused wanted by Sialkot police arrested from Japan through Interpol here on Monday.

According to police spokesperson, the accused Shahid Javed was wanted by Satrah police station and City Daska police station in eight cases of murder, attempt to murder and fraud.

He said that the Sialkot police arrested the accused after Japan deported him with the help of Interpol Red Warrant.

Further investigation was underway.