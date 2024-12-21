Criminal Arrested In DI Khan, Weapon Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Dera ismail Khan police during the operation arrested the criminal and recovered weapon from their possession in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station here on Saturday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of District Dera Police against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.
Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station under the leadership of Station House Officer (SHO) Iftikhar Khan conducted a search and strike operation and recovered a one Kalashnikov gun with 34 cartridges from the possession of the accused.
Police arrested the accused as per the rules.
The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability
PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees
25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC orders designating separate lanes for motorcycles1 minute ago
-
Polio-free Punjab is CM's mission: Khawaja Imran1 minute ago
-
Criminal arrested in DI Khan, weapon recovered1 minute ago
-
Man kills son, injures wife over family dispute2 minutes ago
-
Five criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy ships visit Kuwait, Iraq11 minutes ago
-
Distt. administration seals cosmetics manufacturing unit, arrests owner11 minutes ago
-
Veterinary Drug and Vaccine symposium 2024 kicks off in Beijing11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan terms US official’s alleged perception over its missile capabilities as unfounded11 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Hafeez Jalandhari observed12 minutes ago
-
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan border12 minutes ago
-
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passports21 minutes ago