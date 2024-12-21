Criminal arrested in DI Khan, weapon recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Dera ismail Khan police during the operation arrested the criminal and recovered weapon from their possession in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of District Dera Police against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.

Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station under the leadership of Station House Officer (SHO) Iftikhar Khan conducted a search and strike operation and recovered a one Kalashnikov gun with 34 cartridges from the possession of the accused.

Police arrested the accused as per the rules.

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.