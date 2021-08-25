Criminal carrying head money of Rs1.5 mln arrested in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :District Police Kohat on Wednesday arrested a hardened criminal who was carrying Rs1.5 million head money and wanted by police in the dozens of cases including terrorism, kidnapping, and murder and extortion etc.

Acting on tip off, the police said, a party led by DSP Saddar Bashir Dad was constituted and conducted a raid.

During the raid, the police arrested a dreadful proclaimed offender Arshad alias 'Laparru.'District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Sohail Khalid said that targeted operations against proclaimed offenders would continue in the district in line with the vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The arrested criminal was wanted by police in several cases of kidnapping, killings, terrorism, attempted murder, extortion and possession of illicit arms.