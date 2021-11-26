Criminal cases to be registered on waste burning: MD MWMC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Managing Director Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar Friday said strict action would be taken against the people involved in causing pollution and cases would be registered against burning of waste under criminal offence.

In a statement issued here, he said a special enforcement wing has been formed to ensure strict action against violators. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed district administration for stern action against the people involved in causing pollution.

He urged traders and citizens to cooperate with MWMC for preventing waste burning cases.

He asked citizens to contact emergency helpline of the company 1139 in case of waste burning in their areas. He said that as per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, a special plan has been prepared to wash flyovers and roads of the city in order control dust.

He said a mechanism has also been prepared in collaboration with parks and horticulture authority (PHA) regarding cleanliness of parks and green belts.

The MD informed that yellow lights have been installed at all vehicles of MWMC in order to prevent road accidents caused by smog and fog.