UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Criminal Court Acquits Accused In Policeman Killing Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Criminal Court acquits accused in policeman killing case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :A man accused for killing a policeman during an encounter which has been taken place more than 30 years ago in a rural area of Hyderabad, acquitted by the Model Criminal Trial Court.

A court of Muhammad Asad Khan Durrani pronounced the verdict here Saturday acquitted Ghulam Rasool alias Gulu of the charges of murdering the police constable.

The court found a lack of evidence to convict Gulu in a murder case which was registered at Hatri police station on June 5, 1990.

The case was transferred to the special court from the district and session court on August 22, 2020.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Hyderabad Man Gulu June August Criminals 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumai ..

20 minutes ago

DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim pla ..

20 minutes ago

IRENA’s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

2 hours ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.