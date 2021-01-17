Criminal Court acquits accused in policeman killing case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :A man accused for killing a policeman during an encounter which has been taken place more than 30 years ago in a rural area of Hyderabad, acquitted by the Model Criminal Trial Court.

A court of Muhammad Asad Khan Durrani pronounced the verdict here Saturday acquitted Ghulam Rasool alias Gulu of the charges of murdering the police constable.

The court found a lack of evidence to convict Gulu in a murder case which was registered at Hatri police station on June 5, 1990.

The case was transferred to the special court from the district and session court on August 22, 2020.