Criminal elements will deal with iron hands: DPO Tank

TANK, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer Waqar Ahmad Sunday said criminal elements should come to the right path and surrender themselves to the law, otherwise they will be dealt with iron hands.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Journalists Association led by Javed Arain.

The newly appointed DPO said that as per the vision of provincial government and Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jahan Ansari, the police are using all its resources to play its important role in elimination of crimes.

The district police chief said that the role of police was crucial to make the area peaceful.He said that operation would be continued to arrest the accused involved in crimes and sabotaging peace of the area.