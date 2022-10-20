UrduPoint.com

Criminal Escaped From Police Custody, Two Police Officials Held For Help

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Criminal escaped from police custody, two police officials held for help

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Two police officials booked over allegations of facilitating a notorious criminal escape from the police custody on Thursday.

According to police sources, Sub-Inspector Shah Jamal police station Hafiz Waseem Ahmed along with constable Husnain Raza were officially sent to Hinjarwal police station of Lahore for getting a proclaimed offender Abdul Rauf flee from the custody of Shah Jamal police station.

The officials were bringing him back to Muzaffargarh by a private car when the accused jumped out of the car and escaped from the police custody at Mehr Pur Chowk near Shah Jamal police station.

The heirs of the case alleged that the police officials had facilitated the criminal to escape from police custody. Taking action on the allegations, the District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Ahmed Nawaz Shah directed officers concerned to arrest the alleged police officials and investigate the incident. The Shah Jamal police arrested the Sub-Inspector after registering the FIR against him.

