Criminal flees from police lock up

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :A criminal involved in heinous crime was fled away from police lock up of Sheikh Fazal police station here on Monday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Saddam alias Nota resident of 423/ED was wanted to police in different heinous crimes. The police locked him at the lock up of the police station when, suddenly, he found missing from the lock up.

The station house officer (SHO) of the police station registered FIR against three officials Tahir Humayon, Jameel Akram and Ghulam Muhammad over charges of facilitating the criminal. The SHO said the criminal was escaped from the lockup when these three police officials were on duty.

However, Burewala DSP Farhat Rasool said the special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminal, adding, the strict action would be taken against police officials involved in the incident.