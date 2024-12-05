Criminal Gang Busted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Sialkot police arrested four-member criminal gang including the ringleader and recovered stolen surgical equipment and cash from their possession.
Police said here on Thursday that Haji pura police team along with CIA police took action against the criminal elements and with a help of Safe City Cameras arrested the dacoit gang including its ring leader Nowsherwan and three members-- Asif Javed, Saddiq alias Farooq.
During interrogation, stolen surgical equipment worth more than Rs.10 millions,cash amounting to Rs 800,000,four mobile phones and illegal weapons were recovered from them.
The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering cases against them.
DPO Sialkot Rana Umar Farooq announced appreciation certificates and cash rewards for all officers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Digital art important tool in transformation of marketing framework2 minutes ago
-
1864 power pilferers held in six months, 9772 cases lodged2 minutes ago
-
SCP allows government for privatization of PIA2 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 16.7 kg drugs; arrests four accused3 minutes ago
-
Seminar on road safety held3 minutes ago
-
Driver injured in firing on truck13 minutes ago
-
DC holds revenue public service open court23 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts several cities of Punjab32 minutes ago
-
USKT gets NOC of PhD Urdu33 minutes ago
-
ADC Larkana reviews price of common items33 minutes ago
-
DC visits RHC, Qila Didar Singh33 minutes ago
-
Warehouse catches fire due to short circuit53 minutes ago