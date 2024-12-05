Criminal gang busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Sialkot police arrested four-member criminal gang including the ringleader and recovered stolen surgical equipment and cash from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday that Haji pura police team along with CIA police took action against the criminal elements and with a help of Safe City Cameras arrested the dacoit gang including its ring leader Nowsherwan and three members-- Asif Javed, Saddiq alias Farooq.

During interrogation, stolen surgical equipment worth more than Rs.10 millions,cash amounting to Rs 800,000,four mobile phones and illegal weapons were recovered from them.

The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering cases against them.

DPO Sialkot Rana Umar Farooq announced appreciation certificates and cash rewards for all officers.