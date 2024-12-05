Open Menu

Criminal Gang Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Criminal gang busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Sialkot police arrested four-member criminal gang including the ringleader and recovered stolen surgical equipment and cash from their possession.

Police said here on Thursday that Haji pura police team along with CIA police took action against the criminal elements and with a help of Safe City Cameras arrested the dacoit gang including its ring leader Nowsherwan and three members-- Asif Javed, Saddiq alias Farooq.

During interrogation, stolen surgical equipment worth more than Rs.10 millions,cash amounting to Rs 800,000,four mobile phones and illegal weapons were recovered from them.

The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering cases against them.

DPO Sialkot Rana Umar Farooq announced appreciation certificates and cash rewards for all officers.

Related Topics

Police Mobile CIA Sialkot Criminals All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

14 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

14 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

14 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

14 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

14 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

14 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

14 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

15 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

15 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan