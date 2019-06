The Zafarwal police have busted an inter-district gang of dacoits and arrested its seven members

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :The Zafarwal police have busted an inter-district gang of dacoits and arrested its seven members.

DSP Zafarwal Khalid Dar told the media that the gang members were wanted by police in dozens of cases of dacoity, robbery and kidnapping.

The Names of the gangsters were not disclosed by the police. Looted money, illicit weapons and vehicles were recovered from the gang members.