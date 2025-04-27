Open Menu

Criminal Gang Busted, One Held

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Criminal gang busted, one held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Sadar Jalalpur police have busted a notorious criminal gang and arrested one member of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from his possession on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Sadar police under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Shamsuddin, to launched a crackdown against criminals involved in snatching mobile phones, motorcycles and other valuables from citizens at gunpoint.

The police busted the notorious Nadri Gang and arrested one criminal namely Zeeshan Haider alias Shanay Shah.

During the interrogation, police have recovered looted valuables worth over Rs one million including nine motorcycles, two mobile phones and cash from his possession by tracing nine cases.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminal, police sources added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

12 hours ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

1 day ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

1 day ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

1 day ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

1 day ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

1 day ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

1 day ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

1 day ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan