Criminal gang busted, one held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Sadar Jalalpur police have busted a notorious criminal gang and arrested one member of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from his possession on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Sadar police under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Shamsuddin, to launched a crackdown against criminals involved in snatching mobile phones, motorcycles and other valuables from citizens at gunpoint.

The police busted the notorious Nadri Gang and arrested one criminal namely Zeeshan Haider alias Shanay Shah.

During the interrogation, police have recovered looted valuables worth over Rs one million including nine motorcycles, two mobile phones and cash from his possession by tracing nine cases.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminal, police sources added.