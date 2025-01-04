Open Menu

Criminal Gang Busted; Valuables Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Kirpa Police Station team on Saturday arrested two members of a criminal gang involved in various theft activities and recovered valuables from their possessions.

A public relation officer told APP that the Kirpa police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the criminal gang.

He said the gang was involved in numerous theft activities in various areas of Kirpa.

The police team also recovered valuables from their possessions.

The accused were identified as Khawar Hussain and Khalid Hussain, he added.

Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Syed Ali Raza also directed officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.

DIG further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people.

APP-rzr-mkz

